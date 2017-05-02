Latest Posts
Sports Posted 02/05/2017
DJ Khaled Tries to Showcase Basketball Skills at Celebrity GameRappers wanna be ballers and ballers wanna be rappers, but the transition isn't very smooth, especially for the former. Recently, DJ Khaled tried to showcase his basketball skills (or lack...
Fashion Posted 02/05/2017
Calvin Klein Introduces New LogoAmerican fashion house Calvin Klein has a new logo, which it unveiled recently via social media. Creative director Raf Simons worked in collaboration with designer Peter Saville to create the...
Fashion Posted 02/05/2017
HUF Unveils Spring 2017 LookbookHUF embraces its roots in subversive skate and street culture for its Spring 2017 collection, drawing inspiration from the punk, reggae, and dancehall movements from the late '70s and early '80s....
Sports Posted 02/05/2017
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Named Offensive Rookie of the YearDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott capped off his debut season on Saturday (Feb. 4) with NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors by the Associated Press. The 23-year-old beat out...
Sports Posted 02/05/2017
Falcons QB Matt Ryan Named NFL MVPAhead of Super Bowl LI, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan beats out Tom Brady is named this season's NFL MVP. The 31-year-old Ryan earns the honor after a career-best season...
Music Posted 02/05/2017
Faith Evans Announces Notorious B.I.G. Duets Album20 years after his murder, the Notorious B.I.G. is releasing a new album of duets with his wife Faith Evans. The singer announced the upcoming release of The King &...
Sports Posted 02/05/2017
Michael Vick Announces Retirement From NFLMichael Vick has officially announced his retirement. The 36-year-old, who did not play this past season, told ESPN on Friday (Feb. 3) that his playing days are over. "In this...
Fashion Posted 02/04/2017
Brawl Breaks Out at Nike LeBron 14 Launch in NYCJust when you thought the hype surrounding sneaker releases was dead, a brawl broke out this week in New York City during a release for the Nike LeBron 14. A...
Lifestyle Posted 02/04/2017
Adult Film Stars Promise Free BJs if Patriots Win Super BowlAfter Sara Jay and Angelina Castro offered the same deal for the Miami Heat's 2012 NBA title, two porn stars are offering free BJs if the New England Patriots beat...
Sports Posted 02/04/2017
Houston Rockets Retire Yao Ming’s No. 11 JerseyAfter being inducted into the Hall of Fame last September, the Houston Rockets honored Yao Ming by retiring his No. 11 jersey. The Chinese NBA star played seven NBA seasons...
Fashion Posted 02/04/2017
Air Jordan 4 “Royalty” is Finally HereAfter months of teasers, Jordan Brand offers up the first officialy imagery for the Air Jordan 4 "Royalty". The classic sneaker, which was originally worn by Jordan during the 1988-89...
Music Posted 02/03/2017
Trae Tha Truth Named VP of T.I.’s Grand Hustle LabelT.I. has named Houston rap legend Trae Tha Truth the new Vice President of his Grand Hustle imprint. In his new role, Trae will assist Tip in helping break and...