Latest Posts
Entertainment Posted 02/03/2017
Worldstar TV (Official Trailer)Just over a week after the death of its founder Q, Worldstarhiphop pushes on, with the official trailer for its MTV2 series, Worldstar TV. Hosted by CP, the premiere episode...
Fashion Posted 02/03/2017
Adidas Introduces the Superstar BounceAfter adding BOOST technology to its BAPE x NEIGHBORHOOD collaboration, Adidas Originals unveils this new variant for its iconic Superstar. The new version is called the Superstar BOUNCE, as you...
Fashion Posted 02/03/2017
Adidas Originals NMD_R1 “Solid Grey”Adidas Originals presents this new "Solid Grey" colorway for the popular NMD_R1. This time around, the shoe gets 3M reflective accents, a grey Primeknit upper, and complementing grey and white...
Lifestyle Posted 02/03/2017
Billionaire Boys Club Drops Pharrell Action FigureWant a Pharrell Williams action figure? Here's your chance. Pharrell's Billionaire Boys Club has teamed up with Medicom Toys for the limited edition action figurine of himself, simply dubbed "Rah...
Music Posted 02/03/2017
Eminem Calls Donald Trump “A B*tch” On New SongThe Donald Trump backlash continues from the hip-hop community, the latest coming from Eminem. Em makes an appearance on the Big Sean album cut, "No Favors", and offers up a diss...
Music Posted 02/03/2017
Ab-Soul ft. Teedra Moses – Evil Genius (Video)Ab-Soul takes a trip down memory lane in the music video for "Evil Genius", featuring Teedra Moses and Javonté. In the clip, the TDE rapper digs into his past, as...
Music Posted 02/03/2017
Common Kings – Lost In Paradise (Video)Southern Cali rock-reggae brand Common Kings dropped their new album this week, titled Lost In Paradise. With that said, if you haven't yet, here's the video for the title track....
Fashion Posted 02/03/2017
Sanuk Unveils Spring/Summer 2017 LookbookCali-based footwear brand Sanuk offers up a first look at its new Spring/Summer 2017 collection, via its on-feet lookbook. As always, their season offers a variety of styles and colorways...
Fashion Posted 02/03/2017
Nicki Minaj Calls Out Shoe Designer Giuseppe ZanottiNicki Minaj went on a Twitter rant on Friday (Feb. 3), calling out shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti for allegedly releasing products inspired by her... without compensation. Despite sporting Zanotti's footwear for...
Sports Posted 02/03/2017
NBA Highlights Kristaps Porzingis’ Journey in New Ad SpotLatvian-born New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis dreamed of making it to the NBA as a child in a small village in Europe. With his dream realized, the NBA showcases...
Music Posted 02/03/2017
T.I. Discusses Calling Out Lil Wayne, Talks Donald TrumpT.I. made his way to The Breakfast Club this week and discussed a number of topics, from politics to hip-hop. From the jump, the Atlanta rapper was asked about why...
Music Posted 02/03/2017
Frank Ocean’s Dad Suing Singer For $14 MillionWow! Like Notorious B.I.G. say? Mo' money, mo' problems? It appears he's right in Frank Ocean's case. Ocean's father Calvin Cooksey is suing the singer, claiming he's ruined his name by...