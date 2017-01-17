Latest Posts
Lifestyle Posted 01/21/2017
Frank Ocean Reacts to Inauguration DayFrank Ocean took to his usual Tumblr account on Friday (Jan. 20), with a reaction to the inauguration of President Donald Trump. In a post, titled "I’m really excited for...
Sports Posted 01/21/2017
Manny Pacquiao Says He Would Fight Conor McGregorWhile talk of a Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight dominating headlines, Manny Pacquiao is throwing his hat in, saying if Mayweather won't fight, he will. The Filipino boxing star recently discussed...
Fashion Posted 01/21/2017
Air Jordan 1 High Gets All-Black TreatmentJordan Brand has revealed an upcoming, all-black colorway of their classic Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG. The sneaker sports jet black, from the inner lining to the upper to...
Lifestyle Posted 01/21/2017
T.I. Pens Open Letter to “US”After penning an open letter to new President Donald Trump, T.I. delivers another letter, this time addressed to "US". Arriving on Inauguration Day, the rapper tells Ebony that "US" is...
Music Posted 01/21/2017
Fabolous & Trey Songz – Pick Up The Phone (Video)Fabolous and Trey Songz deliver another new visual off their Trappy New Years project for the cut, "Pick Up The Phone", a remix of Travis Scott's 2016 song. In the...
Music Posted 01/21/2017
Ella Mai – Lay Up (Video)DJ Mustard protege, Ella Mai, drops off a video for her new single, "Lay Up". In it, she heads to a private island with her man, as they soak up...
Lifestyle Posted 01/20/2017
Jaden Smith & Shia LaBeouf Launch 4-Year Anti-Trump Live StreamAlthough Donald Trump was officially sworn into office on Friday (Jan. 20), people are still protesting, including Jaden Smith and actor Shia LaBeouf, who have launched an anti-Trump live stream....
Sports Posted 01/20/2017
Johnny Manziel Says He’s Sober, Ready for NFL ReturnFormer NFL QB Johnny Manziel once had a bright future in the league, but his off-field antics derailed his career and the Cleveland Browns eventually gave up on him. With 2017...
Music Posted 01/20/2017
D12’s Swifty Recalls Suge Knight Crashing 50’s “In Da Club” VideoBack in the early-2000s, a story popped up about Suge Knight crashing the set of 50 Cent's "In Da Club"... though details were unclear. Reports indicated that there was no...
Sports Posted 01/20/2017
2017 NBA All-Star Game Starters Announced, Westbrook SnubbedThe NBA has officially announced the starting line-ups for the 2017 All-Star Game... and it features the usual suspects. LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and James Harden will headline...
Fashion Posted 01/20/2017
Adidas Originals Remixes Snoop’s “Doggystyle” For New CampaignIf you haven't caught it yet, Adidas Originals has launched a new "Original" campaign, with a new film, titled "Original is Never Finished". Featuring visionaries from various industries, including music,...
Lifestyle Posted 01/20/2017
Ford Introduces the 2018 MustangAfter debuting a new fastback look in 2015, Ford retains the silhouette for its 2018 Mustang... with an updated design, more technology and improved performance. First things first, Ford gives...