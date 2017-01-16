Latest Posts
Fashion Posted 01/16/2017
Adidas NMD_R2 Gets Two More ColorwaysThe Adidas NMD_R2 has seen a number of colorways since its debut in December, and the trend continues with these two wild new iterations. @SneakerProphet_ recently unveiled these bold versions...
Sports Posted 01/16/2017
What!? Steph Curry is the 4th Highest-Paid Player on the WarriorsStephen Curry may be the star of the Golden State Warriors and one of the top 3 players in the league, but as far as pay, he's the fourth-highest paid...
Music Posted 01/16/2017
Soulja Boy Drops Chris Brown, 50 Cent Diss TrackWhile everyone has their popcorn ready for his fight with Chris Brown, Soulja Boy can't wait that long to deliver a few jabs. So, he drops a new diss track....
Sports Posted 01/16/2017
Super Bowl Tickets Drop After Dallas Cowboys LoseTickets for Super Bowl LI slumped on the resale market this weekend, just minutes after the Dallas Cowboys were eliminated by the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night (Jan. 15)....
Sports Posted 01/16/2017
Yair Rodríguez Earns TKO Over B.J. Penn at UFC PhoenixRising UFC prospect Yair Rodríguez earned the biggest win of his career on Sunday night (Jan. 15), with a knockout victory over the legendary B.J. Penn. For Rodríguez (10-1), he...
Lifestyle Posted 01/16/2017
T.I. Pens Open Letter to President Donald TrumpWith Donald Trump set to officially take over as President of the U.S. in a matter of days, T.I. shares an open letter to the President-Elect. Published at Rolling Stone,...
Fashion Posted 01/15/2017
Artist Creates Sneakers Inspired By Popular Album CoversArtist Patso Dimitrov has released an art series, mashing up hip-hop album covers and sneakers. The series features six high-profile basketball sneakers and covers from the likes of Kanye West,...
Music Posted 01/15/2017
Soulja Boy Not Behind On Rent, Says RepReports surfaced last week that Soulja Boy was behind on rent for the Hollywood Hills home he's living in. The landlord of the property reportedly told TMZ that he was...
Music Posted 01/15/2017
YG Wants to Perform “F*ck Donald Trump” at his InaugurationWith Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony this week, there's been a lot of discussion centered around the musicians on board to perform. So far, country star Toby Keith, Bruce Springsteen and...
Fashion Posted 01/15/2017
Nike Air Max 95 Gets “Triple White” MakeoverNike brings back its classic Air Max 95 and gives it an all-white makeover, with its latest colorway. The sneaker is outfitted in tonal white, alongside "Pure Platinum" accents throughout,...
Sports Posted 01/15/2017
NBA Coaches to Launch Their Own Annual AwardNBA coaches are set to launch their own annual award, reports ESPN. Sources say the National Basketball Coaches Association (NBCA) will introduce its own Michael H. Goldberg Coach of the...
Fashion Posted 01/14/2017
PUMA Clyde Honors Atlanta High School For Black History MonthIn celebration of the Black History Month, PUMA has announced the release of a special capsule collection honoring Atlanta's David T. Howard High School. The two-piece offering includes two special edition...