Latest Posts
Sports Posted 01/25/2017
Oscar De La Hoya Arrested on DUI ChargeBoxing legend Oscar De La Hoya was arrested on a DUI early Wednesday (Jan. 25) in Pasadena, Calif. Reports said De La Hoya was pulled over for speeding at around...
Music Posted 01/25/2017
Kehlani Unveils Tracklist For “SweetSexySavage”Who's ready for Kehlani's debut album, SSS, to finally drop? With its release days away, the singer unveils the tracklist. SweetSexySavage will feature 17 tracks, as well as two bonus...
Lifestyle Posted 01/25/2017
Mexican President Says They “Will Not Pay For Any Wall”Throughout his campaign, President Donald Trump talked about building a wall on the southern border of the U.S., and even went as far as saying that Mexico would pay for it....
Fashion Posted 01/25/2017
Take a Look at the New Jordan 23 BreakoutJordan Brand has released a brand new training shoe, dubbed the Jordan 23 Breakout. Inspired by the Air Jordan 11, the low-profile sneaker makes its debut in this "Triple Black"...
Tech Posted 01/25/2017
See the Trailer for Skateboarding Game, “Skate City”Game developers Snowman have teamed with Agens for this new mobile skateboarding game, titled Skate City. While the teaser trailer is actually pretty entertaining, it doesn't appear to be how the...
Lifestyle Posted 01/25/2017
Wow! Director Joss Whedon Likens Ivanka Trump to a DogDirector Joss Whedon, known for his work on the Avengers films, blasted out some controversial tweets this week... about President Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump. In one tweet, that he's getting...
Entertainment Posted 01/25/2017
Actress Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80Actress Mary Tyler Moore died on Wednesday (Jan. 25) at the age of 80, her rep Mara Buxbaum confirmed. She passed away with friends and family, as well as her...
Music Posted 01/25/2017
30 Days with 21 Savage (Bonus Episode)Fresh off a major label deal with Epic Records, 21 Savage drops a special bonus episode of his TIDAL documentary series, "30 Days with 21 Savage". Consisting of footage from the...
Music Posted 01/25/2017
French Montana x Diddy – Can’t Feel My Face (Video)Diddy and French Montana get their trap on, in the visual to their latest collaboration, "Can’t Feel My Face." The two perform inside a private jet, with Diddy taking a...
Music Posted 01/25/2017
Gucci Mane Just Dropped a Free EP Called “3 For Free”A day after he announced plans for an album called DropTopWizop, Gucci Mane delivers a gift to fans ... in the form of free music. The rapper delivered an EP...
Music Posted 01/25/2017
Drake Spotted At Dinner With Adult Star Rosee DivineAlthough he's been linked to Jennifer Lopez since December, Drake is still out doing what Drake does: taking girls to dinner. The rapper was spotted having dinner with former video...
Sports Posted 01/25/2017
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather: NES Punch-Out!! StyleWith the talk heating up over an unlikely boxing match between UFC star Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, the "Dream Fight" is re-imagined in 8-bit Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!! style. Youtuber...