Latest Posts
Music Posted 01/29/2017
Tyga Gets Tiger Haircut, Twitter Roasts Him!Tyga debuted a new haircut on social media this weekend and fans are roasting him for it. The rapper posted a Boomerang video of himself in a spa in Costa...
Fashion Posted 01/29/2017
Adidas AlphaBounce Gets New Striped ColorwayAdidas' AlphaBOUNCE runner is back in this striped rendition, officially called "Midnight Grey/Running White". The shoe's ribbed FORGEDMESH upper gets a Midnight Grey base, with a striped pattern throughout in...
Fashion Posted 01/29/2017
Gucci Drops Variety of Ace Low-Top DesignsIf you're into luxury sneakers, Gucci has recently unveiled a number of new designs for its popular Ace silhouette. The shoe boasts a low-top profile, with Gucci striping at its...
Music Posted 01/29/2017
Kodak Black Chops Off Dreads, Debuts the “Kodak Fade”Since Kodak Black burst onto the scene, he's had some wild dreadlocks... but that's changed. The controversial Florida rapper debuted his new look on Instagram on Saturday (Jan. 28), which...
Music Posted 01/29/2017
Watch Chance The Rapper Remake “Arthur” Theme SongChance The Rapper remakes the theme song to the classic PBS animated series, Arthur, for a skit on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. After covering the theme song during...
Lifestyle Posted 01/29/2017
Secret Walls: Team Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas (Recap)Secret Walls, the popular live illustration battle formerly known as Secret Wars, held their latest event in Los Angeles on Friday (Jan. 27), with Team Los Angeles taking on Team...
Music Posted 01/29/2017
The Breakfast Club Remembers Q of WorldStarHipHopFollowing the shocking news of Worldstarhiphop founder Q's death last week, due to a heart attack, some are recalling their fond memories of the hip-hop mogul. The Breakfast Club morning...
Sports Posted 01/28/2017
MMA Fighter Roshaun Jones Arrested For Double-MurderProfessional fighter Roshaun Jones was arrested Friday (Jan. 27) for the alleged murder of two people, reports TMZ. The MMA/boxer, who fought in a Bellator event back in 2015, is...
Fashion Posted 01/28/2017
G-SHOCK Unveils Its First Ever “Tough Leather” BandCasio G-Shock unveiled its new "Tough Leather" band for its G-STEEL line this week, combining the brand's toughness with a classic look. Debuting as part the new G-STEEL Street Vintage...
Sports Posted 01/28/2017
Conor McGregor: “My Only Focus Is Floyd Mayweather”Conor McGregor has spoken. The next focus forĀ his career is Floyd Mayweather. During an interview, in front of a live audience for MMAFighting.com on Saturday night (Jan. 28), the MMA...
Fashion Posted 01/28/2017
Mark Gonzales x Adidas Adi-Ease “Classified”Adidas Skatebording teams up with legendary skater Mark Gonzales for this special edition of the Adi-Ease. The shoe boasts a light pink colorway across the entire upper, from the Three...
Sports Posted 01/28/2017
Serena Williams Unboxes Special Sneakers From Michael JordanTennis star Serena Williams notched her 23rd Grand Slam singles title on Saturday (Jan. 28) at the Australian Open final in Melbourne... after which she unboxed a special packageĀ from Michael...