PUMA Hoops Unveils the MB.03 Iridescent

PUMA Hoops unveiled the latest colorway in LaMelo Ball’s signature sneaker franchise, the MB.03 Iridescent.

The latest colorway of Ball’s signature sneaker goes holographic with the MB.03 Iridescent, from Melo’s Iridescent Pack. Taking the MB.03’s “Not From Here” aesthetic to a whole new level, the MB.03 Iridescent features a prismatic sheen that’ll make you stand out, on-court or off.

The basketball shoe features PUMA tech like ultra-responsive NITROFOAM™ for superior responsiveness and comfort, a full coverage engineered nonslip rubber compound for enhanced durability and traction, and a disruptive upper construction made with breathable monomesh for a supportive but ultra-lightweight feel.

Photos courtesy of PUMA Hoops

The MB.03 Iridescent drops March 28 for $125 USD at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC flagship store, Foot Locker and Foot Locker Canada.