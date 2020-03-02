Corona & Texas Longhorn Celebrate Partnership With Collabo Sneaker

Iconic beer brand Corona teams up with the Texas Longhorns for their second iteration of the “Corona x Texas Longhorns” shoe to celebrate their longstanding partnership.

Created by designer Jake Danklefs, the sneakers feature elements from both Corona and the Texas Longhorns, including burnt orange branding and Corona Boardshort/aloha shirt insoles to showcase Corona’s iconic beach vibes… and crafted on a fresh white pair of Nike Air Max 1’s.

Just 12 exclusive pairs are available, but you must be 21+ and reside in Texas to enter. To win, fans must scan a QR code at participating Corona retailers or visit HornsUpLimesIn.com. Upon entering the site, fans will be transported to the Corona beach where they must find the shoe box containing the sneakers. Find the box and you’ll be prompted to enter. The contest runs until March 31.