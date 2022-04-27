Melin Introduces the Adventure Club Hat Collection

Melin has launched the Adventure Club Granite Collection, built for the outdoor enthusiast who cares about curating their gear.

This is melin’s first fully packable collection of hats, which includes the new A-Game Crushed HYDRO and Pace HYDRO. Designed to fit in a small packable custom travel pouch, these hats have a clean design with technical features built-in; making them durable, lightweight, quick drying and machine washable.

Outdoor athlete and melin ambassador Dylan Efron took the new Adventure Club Granite Collection hats to Joshua Tree California to put them to the test. As an outdoorsman and minimalist Dylan wanted a hat that was rugged enough to perform in the outdoors and look aesthetically pleasing – something he can climb in all day, clean up, wear it out in town and look respectable.

The Granite Collection arrives at $79 in two styles, the Pace HYDRO Adventure Club Granite and A-Game Crushed HYDRO Adventure Club Granite, both available at Melin.com. The Granite collection also includes: