Inside Stadium Goods’ New Chicago Store

Stadium Goods has opened the doors to their second retail store in Chicago recently, located on Magnificent Mile along the Gold Coast at 60 East Walton Street.

The space spans across two stories and has over 6,000 square foot. The first floor’s layout is inspired by Stadium Goods’ flagship store in NYC and features a monumental 60×16-foot high “Stadium” shoe wall featuring over 800 unique sneakers, a glass floor showcases highlighting the latest drops and unique collectibles, and a large glass showcase highlighting Off-White, Supreme, Kaws and more. There’s also a dedicated Stadium Goods apparel section, featuring 50+ unique sock colors. The second floor boasts a fixture design that includes a modular merchandising system in brushed stainless steel and glass display units inspired by the industrial and modern language of Chicago’s influential architecture. The dedicated space will eventually host bespoke displays and installations around exclusive product offerings.













Additionally, their Market Center, located at 1719 North Damen Avenue in Wicker Park, is open for consignment intake by appointment.

For more info, visit StadiumGoods.com.

Stadium Goods

60 East Walton Street

Chicago, IL