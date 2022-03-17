Vault by Vans Teams Up with Brooklyn-Based Artist Krink

Vault by Vans has announced a partnership with Brooklyn-based Krink for a collection of apparel pieces and footwear.

Krink began as the first ink and paint brand for graffiti writers and grew exponentially into an international art supply brand with continually expanding collections of apparel, artist tools and accessories. Inspired by Krink’s founder, Craig Costello, who grew up writing graffiti, skateboarding, and listening to punk and hip-hop, DIY sensibility informed much of what he and his community did in their youth. These core tenants influenced the early beginning of Krink and have remained an important part of the brand’s ethos. This collaboration with Vault by Vans celebrates these creative communities through functional design.

The six-piece collection features three footwear silhouettes and three apparel pieces that celebrate the history and heritage of Krink with functional design details for graffiti writer’s everyday wear. The Authentic VLT LX that has been remastered in Krink’s signature silver, featuring a thick-gauged ballistic nylon upper, which provides an elevated level of breathability while remaining durable, gray monochromatic outsole, silver metal eyelets and 3M reflective heel pull. The Old Skool VLT LX will be available in two classic offerings of black and navy. Each model features a Krink New York City logo inspired by the iconic super permanent stickers developed by the brand that can adhere to any surface. Vans’ iconic Sidestripe has been updated with a 3M reflective material along with a heel pull. Each of the footwear models are finished with 3M reflective Krink branding on the tongue and co-branded UltraCush™ footbeds.

The three-piece apparel assortment tincludes Vault by Vans x Krink shirt featuring a custom tag created by Costello, while the Photo Shirt features a photo from Costello’s archives of a jacket he modified – sewing in a hidden pocket to stash paint and markers. The photo serves as inspiration for the Vault x Krink Drill Chore Coat, which brings the stash pocket to life. The tonal black shell includes two interior 3M reflective pockets with contrasting stitches visible on the exterior, a nod to Costello’s original diy sewing.

The Vault by Vans x Krink Collection will be available beginning March 25, 2022, at select Vault by Vans retailers.