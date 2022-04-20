Herschel Supply Launches Second Collection With Andy Warhol Foundation

Design-driven lifestyle brand Herschel Supply Co. has launched a new collaboration with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, their second together.

Pop art emerged in the 1960s with Andy Warhol at its center. Breaking the rules of traditional art, Warhol turned everyday objects into iconic works. Herschel Supply is proud to collaborate with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts for a second time, bringing together a selection of signature Herschel bags with three of Warhol’s quintessential screen prints.

The Andy Warhol for Herschel Supply Collection features four classic Herschel silhouettes adorned in three iconic works by Warhol, each taking something from the natural world and put through the Pop art production line:

The Andy Warhol for Herschel Supply Collection features four classic Herschel silhouettes adorned in three iconic works by Warhol, each taking something from the natural world and put through the Pop art production line:

Flowers: Set on a black background with juxtaposing vibrant blues, pink, and yellow, Flowers was originally a painting, created by layering vivid colors on a photo of hibiscus flowers.

Set on a black background with juxtaposing vibrant blues, pink, and yellow, Flowers was originally a painting, created by layering vivid colors on a photo of hibiscus flowers. Cow: In 1966, Warhol released Cow, offering the artist’s take on a classic pastoral. Originally printed as a wallpaper, the print depicts an image of a fluorescent pink cow repeated against a neon yellow background.

In 1966, Warhol released Cow, offering the artist’s take on a classic pastoral. Originally printed as a wallpaper, the print depicts an image of a fluorescent pink cow repeated against a neon yellow background. Banana: In the same year, Warhol produced Banana, an interactive piece that became one of the most recognized symbols of the Pop art icon.

The Andy Warhol for Herschel Supply Collection is available at HerschelSupply.com, and select global stockists. Each style is made from post-consumer water bottles and constructed with a 100% recycled fabric liner