Billionaire Boys Club x Private Label Limited Edition Capsule

Billionaire Boys Club, the streetwear brand founded by Pharrell Williams, is partnering with Private Label to release a limited edition capsule dropping this week.

The exclusive Billionaire Boys Club x Private Label collaboration has landed. Back again for Season 6, this limited edition release features a retro space camo pattern from deep within the Billionaire Boys Club archives.

Elevate your travel experience this holiday season by upgrading your bag, with key features including quick access front, back and side pockets, a hidden 16″ inner laptop compartment, multiple inner pockets for smaller essentials, and a rear slip through pocket to attach onto luggage handles. This bag fits 4 pairs of shoes up to US men’s size 16, and it is also carry-on approved (TSA Compliant).

Photos courtesy of Billionaire Boys Club

Each duffle bag comes with 3 adjustable & removable dividers to help you organize & pack more efficiently, 1 sneaker case/travel case, 1 shoulder strap with padding, and 2 Billionaire Boys Club x Private Label collaboration key tags.

The Billionaire Boys Club x Private Label duffle bag ($220) will be available on bbcicecream.com and at BBC ICECREAM New York City and Miami Flagships starting November 24th.