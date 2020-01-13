Introducing Lamo Footwear: Comfy Footwear Inspired By California

Here at Ballerstatus.com, we’re introduced to new brands everyday. Today, we offer a first look here at Lamo Footwear, an authentic sheepskin footwear brand inspired by California comfort.

The California-based brand was originally founded in 1995, launching with an authentic sheepskin product range along the Southern California coastline. Their sheepskin footwear offering provides a perfect mix of warmth and comfort that combats the cool coastal breezes both at home and around town.

Fast forward to 2020, Lamo has grown into a casual California footwear brand with a wide range of products to meet all of your footwear needs, including moccasins, sandals, house shoes and other classic sheepskin styles.

Check out the full lineup of Lamo Footwear at the brand’s online store here.