Etnies & Classic BMX Film “RAD” Celebrate 35th Anniversary

Etnies has teamed up with cult classic BMX film RAD for the launch of the first-ever official full-scale production of limited RAD footwear and apparel in celebration of their respective 35th anniversaries – having both originally debuted in 1986.

RAD is a powerful piece of BMX pop cultural nostalgia with an international cult following and etnies’ global distribution makes this limited product available to fans around the world.

The collection features two different shoe styles, four short sleeve t-shirts, two long-sleeve t-shirts, a hooded sweatshirt as well as socks and hats.

The Etnies x RAD collection is available now at Etnies.com and select retailers.

In addition to their shared 1986 and BMX sport roots, both RAD and etnies are private, family-owned businesses. RAD, originally Executive Produced by the late Jack Schwartzman, was restored and re-released in 2020 by Utopia Media, co-Founded by his son and filmmaker Robert Schwartzman. etnies also remains privately held and operated by former pro skateboarder and BMX enthusiast Pierre-Andre Senizergues.

Directed by Hal Needham, RAD follows Cru Jones (Bill Allen), a small-town kid determined to win an infamous BMX race set on a nearly impossible course known as Helltrack. A sleeper hit upon its initial release, RAD has become one of the iconic cult films of the 1980s and amongst BMX professionals, spawning fan clubs and repertory film screenings for decades. You can stream the Special Edition of RAD at AltaVOD.com or purchase the 4k Bluray disc at Amazon.com.