PUMA Unveils LaMelo’s First MB.01 Low-Top: MB.01 UFO Lo

PUMA has officially unveiled the first low-top version of LaMelo Ball’s signature shoe – the MB.01 UFO Lo.

The MB.01 Lo UFO features all the “Not From Here” markings of its predecessors, with intricate design elements but in a more down-to-earth cut and subdued, cloud-like color upper.

Featuring pops of bright teal on the outsole and trim, the MB.01 Lo UFO will continue to feature the latest PUMA Hoops technology featuring Nitro Foam in the midsole for superior responsiveness and comfort while remaining lightweight – perfect for high-energy, explosive playstyles.

The PUMA MB.01 Lo UFO drops June 16 at PUMA.com, at the PUMA NYC Flagship store, and at Foot Locker and Champs.