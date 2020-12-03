Foot Locker’s “12 Days Of Greatness” Drop #5

Foot Locker revealed “The Worst Kept Secret” last week to launch “12 Days of Greatness,” a unique basketball-inspired holiday collection celebrating the universal love of basketball.

For these 12 days, Foot Locker teamed up with some of the biggest names in streetwear, sneaker and basketball culture – including Waraire Boswell, Don C, Melody Ehsani, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, Sami Miro, PJ Tucker, Rhuigi Villaseñor and more.

This week, as a part of the campaign, Foot Locker will be releasing an exclusive collection of apparel from Waraire Boswell and Starter X Ty Mopkins, as well as Jordan footwear!

Here’s a little preview.

Be sure to check out FootLocker.com/12DaysofGreatness to see the latest releases and learn more.