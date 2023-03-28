Quiksilver Brings Back Its 1971 Scallop Boardshort

Quiksilver returns with some news for the warmer months, revealing that the brand hasrecently re-released one of their most iconic styles: the Original Scallop Boardshort.

The drop is a new boardshort from Quiksilver that is also one of their oldest. Originally created in 1971, the legacy surf brand recently re-released this iconic boardshort, a beach to bar staple and perfect for adding a dose of nostalgia to the summer wardrobe.

The 18 inch boardshort is available in a range of on-trend colorways made from recycled polyester organic cotton fabric. It is available now at Quiksilver.com.

Below is a brief history of the Original Scallop:

1969: Quiksilver introduces the world to The Original boardshort – the first functional and technical boardshort specifically designed for surfing, and the first of its kind to blend performance and style. It quickly becomes an icon worldwide.

1971: Quiksilver introduces the scallop hem, a style that allows for greater movement while surfing due to the unique panel overlay, swoop cut and shape that follows a surfer’s body.

2023: Quiksilver returns to its roots and reintroduces the scallop, a timeless icon that remains one of the most imitated boardshorts today.

To date, Quiksilver has recycled over 245 million plastic bottles and turned them into products, including boardshorts. Over the years, these boardshorts have discovered new waves, won world titles, and inspired surf enthusiasts worldwide. To add, Quiksilver's boardshorts have been worn by countless notable athletes including Tom Carroll, Rio Waida, Zeke Lau, and Griffin Colapinto (to name a few).