TOMS Partners With Happiness Project To Launch First Collab Supporting Mental Health

Shoe brand TOMS has announced its new partnership with Happiness Project for a collaborative collection supporting mental health.

TOMS and Happiness Project know the life-changing power of mental health, which is why they came together to create a collection that celebrates and encourages care for mental health. The limited-edition collection offers key elements from both brands and merges them together seamlessly for an optimistic, co-branded offering of footwear, apparel, and accessories including TOMS Alp & Fenix styles.

While both brands advocate and raise funds for Mental Health, year around, is it important to note that every purchase from this collection will help further the work of organizations like Letters to Strangers who seek to destigmatize mental illness and increase access to treatment.

The TOMS x Happiness Project collection is now available online with on TOMS.com and happinessproject.com.