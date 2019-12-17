Cam’ron Readies “Purple Haze 2”, Collaborates With Diamond Supply Co

In celebration of the upcoming release of Cam’ron’s anticipated Purple Haze 2, the hip-hop legend links with streetwear brand Diamond Supply Co. for a very limited collaborative drop named after the project.

The release features a range of apparel, such as T-shirts, snapbacks, hoodies and sweatpants, as well as a skatedeck and skate hardware.

Unfortunately, the Cam’ron x Diamond Supply drop is sold out online, but you can find certain pieces for sale online at auction sites like eBay.

Cam’ron’s Purple Haze 2 album is the follow-up to his 2004 classic. It is slated for release December 20th, and will feature collaborations with Jim Jones, Max B, Wale, Mimi, Shooter and Disco Black. Pre-order the album here.