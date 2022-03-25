Reebok Presents SS22 Classic Leather Range With “Life is Classic”

Building upon its new brand platform, “Life is Not a Spectator Sport,” Reebok introduces “Life is Classic,” a product story that celebrates its classic and timeless Classic Leather.

The Reebok Classic Leather expands its legacy for spring/summer 2022 with a lineup of new narrative colorways and styles, brought to life by rising artists and their unique stories.

Comfortable and easy to wear with any outfit, Reebok’s SS22 Classic Leather range offers a fresh perspective on shape, feel and design via the legacy model that debuted nearly 40 years ago. The silhouette features a premium leather upper, lightweight EVA midsole cushioning, a lightweight construction and more.

Key styles in Reebok’s SS22 Classic Leather range include:

1983 Vintage: Inspired by the original 1983 CL colorway, features a vintage terry lining paired with a soft pegasus leather upper.Available now.

White Gum & White Grey : Simple and understated. Clean white execution with a gum or grey bottom. Available starting March 31.

Make it Yours: An all-white execution makes up this bright yet minimalist design. Available starting April 1.

Modernize: This contemporary CL twist offers a colorful mix of white and black with blue and neon accents throughout. Available May 1.

SP: Where icon meets modern, SP brings newness to the legacy piece with elevated cushioning and pastel accents.Available starting May 1.

“Classic Leather is one of Reebok’s most timeless sneakers that has cemented itself over the years as a true icon within the industry,” said Fionna McQueen, Senior Director of Classics Product at Reebok. “For Spring / Summer ‘22, we’re excited to reintroduce the Classic Leather and expand upon its legacy. The range of creatives we’ve partnered with to tell our ‘Life is Classic’ story help celebrate the silhouette’s special heritage, while redefining what it means to be a Classic today.”

Within “Life is Classic”, each product story is shared through inspirational and creative artists that redefine what it means to be Classic:

TEMS – Singer, songwriter and producer of Lagos, Nigeria. Appearing in Classic Leather “White/Gum”.

Lazarus Lynch – Chef and singer-songwriter of Queens, NY. Appearing in Classic Leather "White/Gum."

Lolo Zouaï – American, French, and Algerian singer-songwriter and producer. Appearing in Classic Leather "White Grey".

Ghetts – Rapper and songwriter of Plaistow, London. Appearing in Classic Leather "White/Grey" and "Make it Yours".

Tsunaina – Nepalese model, singer, and storyteller. Appearing in Classic Leather "Make it Yours" and "SP".

Maurice Harris – Floral artist out of Stockton, CA. Appearing in Classic Leather "Modernize".

Throughout the season, alongside each release, Reebok will further explore these creatives’ stories.