Kangol x Staple Design Collection

Iconic brand Kangol links with Jeff Staple’s Staple Design for a collaborative collection of headwear for fall/holiday 2020.

The collection includes a balaclava and Kangol’s signature Casual silhouette re-imagined in signature Staple Design prints. Done in Kangol’s proprietary Bermuda yarn, the Kangol x Staple Design Casual is printed with a tri-color Pigeon Tiger Camo developed by Staple Design, while the Kangol x Staple Design Balaclava is a cuffed beanie that converts to a balaclava done in a tonal camo jacquard featuring hidden kangaroo and pigeon motifs.

The Kangol x Staple Design collaboration drops November 23 on Kangol.com in a full range of adult sizing.