Saucony Releases Reflective Jazz DST Sneaker

Saucony returns with a new sneaker release: the Jazz DST Reflective.

As a member of the iconic Saucony Originals “Abstract Jazz” collection, the Jazz DST Reflective is the newest addition to the family and is introduced in two easy to wear colors, black and grey.

Modernizing vintage Saucony footwear, the lacing systems feature a double eye row and bungee lace options that allow for endless ways. This sporty-casual style also includes a redesigned sole as well as specks of reflective fibers on the side panels and toes, making them the perfect sneaker for a late-night stroll.

The Saucony Jazz DST Reflective is available now at the brand’s online store.