Birds of Condor, an Australian golf apparel and accessories brand, has announced and released a new collaboration with fellow Australian-based brand COOGI, an iconic apparel brand famous for stand-out prints and inspired by vintage hip-hop and streetwear.

This limited-edition capsule is available exclusively through Birds of Condor, featuring a timeless trademark COOGI print across select crowd-favorite Birds of Condor styles.

“Art, music and good times are the core ingredients of everything we do here at Birds. It is so cool to join forces with an OG Aussie fashion brand, referenced in lyrics and worn by some of our heroes from the American hip-hop scene. We’re proud to bring that vibe to the game of golf,” said Frankie Kimpton, Birds of Condor Founder & Creative Director.

In addition to an iconic print and vibrant color palette, the Birds of Condor x COOGI capsule has been designed with technical and environmental considerations across each piece. Featuring 100% organic cotton and 100% recycled polyester, this collection is built with premium-quality, moisture-wicking, fast-drying performance materials.

The Birds of Condor x COOGI collection is available now at BirdsOfCondor.com.