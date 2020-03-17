Spring 2020 Picks From Kids Foot Locker

With Spring 2020 around the corner, Kids Foot Locker has curated their top 5 sneaker picks to style kids of all-ages for the season.

From black and white Vans to classic Adidas SuperStars and more. Below are five choices that the Ballerstatus team also co-signs. Stay fresh… why? #BecauseSneakers.

Vans “Off the ___”

Age: Toddler-Grade School

Price: $40-$75

Vans “Off the ___” calls for all sneaker-lovers to fill in the blank and define what it means to be themselves. Whether it’s “off the chain” or “off the path” we’re celebrating what makes everyone special.

adidas SuperStan

Age: Grade School

Price: $70

Celebrating two iconic adidas silhouettes—the Superstar and the Stan Smith—adidas and Kids Foot Locker are excited to present a best-of-both-worlds sneaker, the adidas SuperStan. These new kicks feature a shell-toe, perforated 3-stipes and a contrasting heel tab available in navy, green, scarlet and black. The pops of color allow kids rocking the kicks to express themselves while still keeping it simple and looking fresh.

Nike AF1 Low: Melted Crayon

Age: Toddler-Grade School

Price: $55-$85

Nike’s Air Force 1 is a classic and as we jump into spring, the Melted Crayon pack offers a new colorway to freshen up any wardrobe. While the pack honors the AF1s original white leather, it also features splashes of red, blue and green giving perfect spring vibes.

Reebok Question Mid

Age: Toddler-Grade School

Price: $45-$100

Paying homage to Allen Iverson’s alma mater, Georgetown University, these new Question Mids sport the school’s classic colors of navy and grey. The new colorway is multi-textured and includes a leather upper, suede toe and rubber outsole, making it fashion-forward both on and off the court.

Puma Future Rider

Age: Toddler-Grade School

Price: $50-$60

Inspired by PUMA’s popular 1980s Fast Rider, today’s Future Rider is a reimagined version of the old-school kicks. These bright and funky sneakers are inspired by days of MTV and Cabbage Patch Dolls featuring neon accents and gum soles—they’re the perfect sneaker to make a statement this spring.