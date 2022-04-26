HUF Digs Into Marvel Archives For 90s-Inspired Collaboration

HUF dug into the archives of Marvel to present its new Marvel x HUF collection, which includes a range of apparel and accessories that pulls from the pages of the most iconic era of Marvel’s storied history.

A period that produced some of the most well-known and celebrated figures in the Marvel universe, HUF references their personal favorite era to create a collection for true OG Marvel fans worldwide.

The Marvel x HUF collection explores Marvel artwork produced in the ‘90s when fan-favorite artists created the dark cityscapes with rawness and grit that still makes them powerful images today. The Marvel x HUF collection blends the style of those original works with the brand’s signature aesthetic, which was born in the same period twenty years ago.

Key pieces from the collection mix workwear and classic skate silhouettes with iconic Marvel imagery and include the Ghost Rider Work Jacket and Painter Pants, the X-MEN Resort Shirt with artwork inspired by comic book panel layouts, the Venom Football Jersey, and the limited-edition Spider-Man Variant Skate decks.

The Marvel x HUF collection drops April 29 on HUF’s website, flagship stores, and select HUF retailers.

