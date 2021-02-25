Herschel Supply Co. Drops New Stars Wars Collection

Herschel Supply Co. have first of three Star Wars installments dropping in 2021.

The collection features reimagined Herschel classic styles inspired by villains in the Star Wars trilogy, The Empire Strikes Back. The same Herschel silhouettes you know and love have debuted with added Star Wars inspired detailing from three iconic characters: Darth Vader, Boba Fett, and the Stormtroopers. Detailing includes lightsaber elements, custom camouflage design, and screen-printed control panels, to name a few.

This series of collections were created as a true passion project between Herschel’s co-founder Jamie Cormack and Herschel’s VP of Design, Jon Warren, who share a mutual fandom with the Star Wars franchise since early childhood, brought to life through their play with action figures, and role play of the characters, evolving into a deep appreciation of the intricate sets and costumes designs.

The full Star Wars-inspired Herschel Supply Collection is available now at Herschel stores, select global stockists, and on Herschelsupply.com.