Vault by Vans Debuts the Boot Skoot LX

Vans takes design cues and inspiration from the Vans’ Surf Boot from this new release from the Vault by Vans division, called the Boot Skoot LX.

The release is a fashion-forward footwear model with the sleek look of a performance surf boot.

The Boot Skoot LX features neoprene uppers as a nod to the brands performance-driven surf boot. The hi-top is crafted with premium leather and rubber overlays for added structure, durability and elevated design detail. A unique parametric waffle sole makes it city-ready, while a combination Velcro and zip closure allows for easy wear.

It drops in two colorways including black with a white leather Sidestripe that draws parallels back to Vans’ owning iconic Sk8-Hi, as well as a true white iteration that is finished with a translucent waffle sole.

The Vault by Vans Boot Skoot LX will be available at select Vault Dealers on August 28. Check out the Vans Drop List here.