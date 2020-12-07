Vans x F*cking Awesome Unveil The New AVE Pro

A perfect union of two brands rooted in breaking the mold, Vans and Fucking Awesome have partnered to introduce an exclusive new take on their AVE Pro silhouette.

Sporting elevated details that speak to a shared vision of uncompromising standards, the new collaboration was designed by and created for longtime Vans team rider and FA co-founder Anthony Van Engelen. It features tumbled leather —a first for this silhouette—with a breathable mono-mesh ripstop textile and a custom translucent rubber molded tongue label.

These details have been rolled up into the most technically advanced skate shoe Vans has ever made. The Vans x FA AVE Pro combines Duracap reinforced underlays on high-wear areas to provide lasting durability, while RapidWeld no-sew technology eliminates bulk with advanced stitchless upper panel welding. The result is a stronger, more flexible, and lighter build than conventional stitching.

A molded heel counter and Vans LuxLiner integrates the tongue and internal lining to deliver a comfortable, breathable, and responsive fit. The shoe is grounded on UltimateWaffle construction, the perfect combination of unrivaled support and grip thanks to an internal shank and built-in impact cushioning.













The Vans x FA AVE Pro will drop in two colorways, one exclusive to FA and the other for skate shops worldwide. The latter features an all-over black colorway, reflective Sidestripe, and a glowing orange midsole and details. The radiant outsole colors tie the stark contrasting colorways together, along with FA’s custom Vans heel scab, label and “Hurt your eyes” print on the sockliner and packaging.

The Vans x FA AVE Pro will drop December 10th at select Vans Skate retailers and Vans.com/skate.