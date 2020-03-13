Reebok is preparing an upcoming collaboration with Korea-based outdoor brand Eastlogue for this military-inspired interpretation of the DMX Trail Shadow silhouette.

The DMX Trail Shadow sports a predominantly brown colorway across the upper, complimented by hits of orange and a black sole, resulting in a unique iteration of the Reebok silhouette.

The Reebok x Eastlogue DMX Trail Shadow is slated to drop March 20th at Reebok.com and Eastlogue.com for $180 USD. Eastlogue will also execute a one-week outdoor-themed in-store pop-up and window takeover at Extra Butter New York to celebrate the collaboration.