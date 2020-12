HUF has unveiled a collaborative collection of apparel and accessories celebrating the groundbreaking Kill Bill films.

Highlighting the iconic characters, dialogue, and style, HUF brings together visuals, quotes, and motifs from throughout both films across a range of jackets, woven tops, fleece, tees, hats, a limited-edition skate deck and set of chopsticks.

The official HUF x Kill Bill collaboration is available now at HUF flagship stores and HUFworldwide.com.