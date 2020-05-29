K-Swiss Collaborates With NOH8

Heritage tennis brand K-SWISS links with the NO H8 campaign — a charitable organization whose mission is to promote LGBT marriage, gender, and human equality — for a collaborative sneaker.

The partnership has resulted in a limited-edition version of the iconic Classic VN, debuting ahead of Pride Month 2020. The sneaker’s design is full of color with rainbow stripes and a special “ALL ❤️ NOH8” imprinted on the soles—a representation of the positive message taken with every bold step.







The unisex collection is crafted from the Classic VN white leather with signature 5-stripe branding in Rainbow Pride colors, with Rainbow Pride colored D-ring lacing and a rainbow embroidery shield at the tongue. A clear rubber outsole features the printed message “All ❤️ NOH8.” The sneakers are finished with a comfy internal EVA foam midsole, and an ortholite sock liner emblazoned with the NOH8 logo. Each sneaker comes packaged in a limited-edition box featuring a collage of hundreds of faces photographed by Adam Bouska for the NOH8 Campaign.

The K-Swiss x NOH8 Classic VN will be available on June 1, 2020 on KSwiss.com and Amazon.com for $75 individually or $100 with limited edition matching rainbow stripe socks.