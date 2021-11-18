A$AP Nast‘s NST2 x Reebok Present Collaborative Zig Kinetica II Edge

Reebok and rap-fashion icon A$AP NAST’s NST2 brand have officially announced their second collaboration: a new take on Reebok’s Zig Kinetica II Edge, a new silhouette exploring the space between natural and developed worlds.

Dressed in Vector red, core black and regal purple blocking with pops of yellow across the upper, A$AP Nast’s take on the utilitarian Zig Kinetica II Edge expresses his love for color and technical performance. Also made clear by the shoe is Nast’s passion for style and design emblematic of a modern movement in rap. “You kinda have to have the full package to make it now,” explains Nast. “People don’t wanna listen to rappers who don’t have good style.”

It boasts a textile base upper with stitch overlays and rubberized grid print; a “Ghost camo” aesthetic reinterpreted through asymmetrical eye stay layout; a Floatride Fuel midsole paired with Zig Energy Shell provides cushioning and stability; a Floatride Energy forefoot for enhanced underfoot cushioning; and is made from 30% minimum pre-consumer recycled content, the Vibram Ecostep lugged outsole is abrasion-resisting and ensures grip and foot protection.

The A$AP Nast x Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge is available exclusively from Reebok.com beginning November 26 before receiving a wider global release on November 27 via select retailers.