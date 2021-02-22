Dr. Martens x Hello Kitty & Friends Collection

Dr. Martens partners with the Hell Kitty brand for a collaborative collection spotlighting more characters from the Sanrio family: Badtz-Maru, Keroppi, My Melody and more.

The partnership follows their 2020 connection that celebrated Dr. Marten’s 60th anniversary. This year, we see clashing colorful Hello Kitty and Friends graphics with tough Dr. Martens silhouettes, including the 1460 boot. The silhoutte is enhanced with characters and a red bow graphic, each coming with two sets of laces (red or white) and are detailed with a three-color puritan stitch in Teal, Yellow and Pink and matching colour pop eyelets. There’s also yellow welt stitching and an AirWair heel loop mark them as Dr. Martens.

There’s also headlining the Jadon boot, an evolution of the 8-eye silhouette, built on a stacked Quad platform sole. The Hello Kitty Jadon is fitted with colourful upper stitching, four different colour eyelets and Sanrio motifs, as well as a side zip with a Hello Kitty red bow zip pull. They also come with two sets of laces, and are tagged with yellow welt stitching and an AirWair heel loop.

The Original 3-eye shoe, the 1461, completes the the adult collection, detailed with a colorful all-over print with characters from the Hello Kitty and Friends family. The shoes have heart-shaped eyelets and a heart key chain, and come with two sets of laces as well as our core DNA.In the same print is a kids’ 1460 boot, printed all over with characters from the Hello Kitty and Friends family, and kitted out with a Hello Kitty bow on the zip and lace charm. Marked with yellow stitching and an AirWair heel loop, they come with heart-shaped eyelets and two matching pairs of laces in red and black.

The Dr. Martens x Hello Kitty collection comes in a full run of women’s and kid’s sizes and will launch on DrMartens.com on March 4th.