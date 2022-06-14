Vault by Vans and Brain Dead Reunite for Two Footwear Drops this Fall

Vault by Vans has announced that it will reunite with Los Angeles-based artist collective, Brain Dead, for two footwear drops this fall. This will mark the third partnership between the artist collective, and brand.

Set to launch exclusively via Brain Dead on June 14, the artist collective selected the OG Half Cab LX and OG Lampin LX. First debuted in 1992, the Half Cab celebrates 30 years of resilience and its impact on skateboarding and culture at large. The OG skate model has been remastered using a mix of canvas and suede uppers with white tonal stitching. The outsole has been inverted for a tonal black with a white foxing stripe. The OG Lampin LX is available in a tri-tone suede execution with a classic white sole and blue foxing stripe. Each of the silhouettes are finished with white contrast stitching and multi-colored eyelets.

The first installment of the Vault by Vans x Brain Dead collection will be available on June 10th at Brain Dead Studios Fairfax, and Brain Dead Studios Harajuku locations and online at wearebraindead.com on June 14th.

Coming this July, the second drop brings both brands together to reimagine the iconic checkerboard – a patter that has become synonymous with Vans. Inspired by timeless and practical design, the Brain-Dead team chose the OG Authentic LX and the OG Slip-On LX as their canvas. Allowing the silhouettes to speak for themselves, the Brain Dead design team injected the brands signature head logo into the heart of the design to pay homage to tradition while redesigning it.

The second installment of the Vault by Vans x Brain Dead collection will be available on July 5th at wearebraindead.com, following by a release at select Vault by Vans retailers globally on July 9th.