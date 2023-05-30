PUMA Hoops Releases MB.02 “Whispers”

PUMA MB.02 Whispers
Photo courtesy of PUMA
PUMA and LaMelo Ball has released the latest drop of his otherworldly PUMA Hoops lineup, the MB.02 “Whispers”.

Laying the groundwork for this silhouette is a NITROTM foam-infused midsole that mimics Melo’s signature wings with the theme extending onto the engineered woven mesh upper in epic proportion, making a wide-spanning style statement. A cream-colored hue embodies the phenom’s natural talent and keeps the court-ready kick streamlined, while instantly recognizable “1 of 1” branding in a contrasting shade.

The PUMA MB.02 “Whispers” is available now at PUMA.com, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Kids Foot Locker, Foot Locker Canada and Champs Sports Canada.

