PUMA Hoops Releases MB.02 “Whispers”

PUMA and LaMelo Ball has released the latest drop of his otherworldly PUMA Hoops lineup, the MB.02 “Whispers”.

Laying the groundwork for this silhouette is a NITROTM foam-infused midsole that mimics Melo’s signature wings with the theme extending onto the engineered woven mesh upper in epic proportion, making a wide-spanning style statement. A cream-colored hue embodies the phenom’s natural talent and keeps the court-ready kick streamlined, while instantly recognizable “1 of 1” branding in a contrasting shade.

The PUMA MB.02 “Whispers” is available now at PUMA.com, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Kids Foot Locker, Foot Locker Canada and Champs Sports Canada.