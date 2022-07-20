HUF x G-Shock Pay Homage To HUF’s San Francisco Roots for 20th Anniversary

HUF and G-SHOCK have come together to release a limited edition collaborative timepiece that pays homage to HUF’s SF roots along with the skate and sneaker culture that both brands were built upon.

The GA2100HUF-5A watch was created as a part of HUF’s ongoing 20th Anniversary celebrations and collaborations. The HUF x G-SHOCK timepiece ties in design elements from both brands, like HUF’s signature neon green accents and logo on the watch face and a special HUF 20th Anniversary logo engraved on the back of the iconic G-SHOCK watch silhouette. Paired with a classic G-SHOCK cognac brown wristband, the GA2100HUF-5A watch features special touches that loyal fans of both brands will recognize and appreciate.

“We’re honored to continue our longstanding partnership with HUF with the release of this very special anniversary model. Known as a leader in streetwear and fashion, HUF fuses craftsmanship, design, and functionality into each creation. The latest design perfectly pairs the classic Californian skate culture that HUF was founded on with the signature durability that G-SHOCK is known for, creating a stand out timepiece that celebrates the best of both brands,” said Tadashi Shibuya, Vice President of Casio’s Timepiece Division.

Set to release on July 21st, 2022, the HUF x G-Shock GA2100HUF-5A watch — which arrives in collectable, one-of-a-kind packaging inspired by San Francisco’s city blocks — will retail for $140 USD and be available for purchase at the G-SHOCK Soho Store as well as through G-SHOCK’S website, HUF’s website, flagship stores, and select HUF retailers partners.