PUMA Celebrates 50 Years of the Clyde With Retro-Inspired Colorways

More than just a sneaker – PUMA’s Clyde is a true icon from the PUMA archive and just like its namesake, Walt “Clyde” Frazier, the Clyde is as much as part of fashion and culture, as it is basketball heritage. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the iconic PUMA silhouette and to celebrate, the brand is releasing three retro suede colorways.

Back in the ’70s, basketball’s Walt “Clyde” Frazier made a name for himself on and off the court with his bold moves and signature colorful style. In 1973 when Clyde asked for a custom-made pair of Suedes, PUMA reconfigured the original silhouette, made it lighter and wider, stamped his moniker on the side – and the PUMA Clyde was born. 50 years later, the Clyde lives up to its namesake with confidence and flair.

The Clyde 50th Anniversary is releasing in blue, red, and green colorways, and stays true to the classic and is complete with full suede uppers, gold foiled and debossed PUMA Clyde branding on quarter, and a suede tongue with a PUMA woven label.

The PUMA Clyde OG drops March 11 at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, at the PUMA NYC Flagship store and select retailers worldwide.