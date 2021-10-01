Adidas & Henry Ruggs III Deliver Bold Take on Iconic adidas Superstar

Adidas has introduced a bold new take of their iconic Superstar silhouette, designed in collaboration with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

The Henry Ruggs III’s adidas Superstars is a bold take on the iconic silhouette, inspired by his desire to never settle for ordinary and to always dare to be different. It features blue suede upper material (a nod to his favorite color), the “superstar” lateral logo is replaced with “HRIII,” and chenille fabric is on the stripes, tongue patch, and collar lining. The phrase “Be Something Great” is engraved on the heel in gold, and, of course, they’re finished off with the world-famous rubber shell toe.

“My adidas Superstar is inspired by my mentality on-and-off the field,” said Ruggs. “I don’t like ordinary. I dare to be different. That has always fueled my success. So, we went with the blue suede upper and hints of gold, which make the sneakers pop, and we debuted it in primetime for Monday Night Football. On the heel of the sneakers are the words, “Do Something Great.” It’s my hope that when people buy this collaboration at Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Footaction, they are reminded to never settle, and to always strive for greatness.”

Ruggs III debuted his new sneaker ahead of the first Monday Night Football game of the season, an overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Adidas x Henry Ruggs III Superstar is now available in-Store and online at Foot Locker and on adidas.com in men’s sizes at $100, and will be available at Champs Sports and Footaction in October.