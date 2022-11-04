Etnies Introduces 2022 Winterized Collection

Back again is Etnies 2022 Winterized Collection, releasing just in time for the colder winter months ahead.

The line features four durable and weather-resistant footwear styles; the new Jones MTW, Jameson HTW, Jefferson MTW, and the Scout Slipper, all designed and engineered to keep feet warm and dry for the winter adventures that lie ahead.

The Jameson HTW, the Jones MTW and the Jefferson MTW each feature a thermal heat retention aluminum stroble board. These styles’ gusseted tongues and water-resistant treated uppers provide extra protection by keeping water and debris out. The new Jones MTW, designed and tested by Jeremy Jones himself, features a BLOOM foam midsole, the world’s first plant-based foam formulated with algae biomass.

Wear it in your home like a slipper, or rely on the water resistant upper, STI Evolution Outsole and rubber pods for traction and run the vegan etnies Scout Slipper out and about.

With multiple neutral fall and holiday colorways available, as well as a pop red/black/grey in the Scout Slipper, these shoes offer style alongside functionality. Whether winter consists of trekking through a cold and icy terrain, walking through the city on a snowy day or making trips from the lodge to the hot tub, the etnies 2022 Winterized Collection has your covered.

The collection is available now, at etnies.com.