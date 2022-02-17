Brunch Launches New Slipper Line: the l’Essentiel

New York-based footwear brand Brunch has announced the launch of a new hero line of slippers called the l’Essentiel.

The new style builds upon Brunch’s original offering, Le Classic, which launched in 2020, adding more comfort and durability. Coming in a range of seasonal and gender-neutral colors and a special winter shearling addition, l’Essentiel is the perfect accessory for travel, leisure, and all moments in-between.

Designed with form and function in mind, l’Essentiel is designed with a 100% recycled polyester footbed lining and has an extra padded and contoured footbed for all-day comfort and lasting support. Aesthetically, the slipper features a soft terry upper made from 42% recycled polyester and has a durable outsole made from 20% recycled materials that is inspired by the cobblestone streets of New York City.

The Brunch l’Essentiel comes in a range of colors including Black, Navy and Cream and Black and Smoke Shearling; and is available on Brunch.us for $88 – $98.

To celebrate the launch, Brunch will also release an exclusive editorial campaign exploring l’Essentiel in everyday life. Titled “New York IRL,” the campaign features l’Essentiel in the essential in-between moments of a New Yorker in real life. Through a modern lens of satire of comfort, the campaign showcases iconic New York destinations and profiles such as Marc Iacono, the chef behind Lucali, Brooklyn’s popular neighborhood pizzeria, Moti Rabinowitz, founder of Think Sweet Cafe, and Akira Billie, Liv Collins, and Allie Rapphun, members of the all-female skate group Sk8tebabes. New York IRL was produced by monopo and photographed by Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet, or better known as her moniker Poupay.