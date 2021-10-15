Duckwrth Launches Hunter Boots Partnership

Los Angeles-based artist Duckwrth has announced that he has entered into a partnership with British heritage brand Hunter Boots.

Following his recently wrapped sold out U.S. tour in support of his new album, SG8*, Duckwrth is set to be for Billie Eilish on her “Happier Than Ever” 2022 tour. Earlier this year, he also gained recognition for being featured in the new Space Jam movie soundtrack.

As for his partnership with Hunter, he will appear in campaigns featuring Hunter Boots, such as this latest concept visual he rolled out on social media.

For more info on Hunter Boots, visit their website at HunterBoots.com.