Vans and BAPE Unveil New Collaboration

Vans announces its latest collaboration with A BATHING APE, merging their timeless aesthetics originated from Southern California and Harajuku.

The latest Vans x BAPE collection features the remastering of two iconic Vans footwear styles – the Old Skool and the Sk8-Mid. Each piece in the collection seamlessly blends BAPE’s original graphics with Vans’ heritage. The Old Skool includes BAPE’s celebrated camouflage print in a variety of colors across the quarter panels, as well as a vulcanized rubber design of BAPE’s signature Shark symbol on the forefoot. The Sk8-Mid features the green camouflage pattern across the canvas, while both silhouettes reimagine Vans’ classic Sidestripe with the integration of BAPE’s STA logo.

Photos courtesy of BAPE

The full Vans x BAPE collaboration will be available at selected Vans retail, Vans.com and BAPE on July 27.