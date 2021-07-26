Dr. Martens x JJJJound Launch “Made In England” Shoes

Dr. Martens has joined forces with cult Canadian design studio JJJJound for a collaboration that embodies JJJJound founder Justin Saunders’ vision of two clashing aesthetics: the Archie II.

Originally created in 2006 as a stream-of-consciousness digital mood board by Saunders, JJJJound has evolved beyond the realm of the Internet with design-driven collaborations with other artists and brands. JJJJound’s collaboration with Dr. Martens reimagines the classic Archie II in two colorways, with the brown shoe representing the “contemporary artist” and the black shoe representing the “traditional artist”. The collabo combine Saunders’ vision of the duality of creatives with Dr. Martens’ timeless design.

The collaboration is handcrafted in Dr. Martens’ famous Wollaston factory in Northamptonshire, England, and features a sewn-in JJJJound tab alongside Dr. Martens’ signature yellow welt stitching. The Wyoming shoe stands on a smoke V18 outsole, while the brown Crazy Horse style is built upon a trans V18 outsole. The two silhouettes are finished with a JJJJound sewn-in tab, a set of blind eyelets, a dual-branded sock liner, and include secondary brown and yellow Tetoron laces.

The Dr. Martens x JJJJound collection drops July 31 at select stores and via DrMartens.com.