Quiksilver Delivers New Collection For Spring/Summer 2022

Long-running surf-inspired brand, Quiksilver, has released a extensive collection of men’s apparel for the Spring/Summer 2022 season.

As with every season from Quiksilver, we are offered a wide array of selections, ranging from a number of boardshorts and casual shorts, graphic t-shirts, tanktops, short-sleeve button-ups and Hawaiian-style shirts, hats, hoodies and jackets, as well as rashguard and wet suits.

Collection highlights include the New Latitude Technical Zip-Up Fleece Jacket, the Original Arch Boardshorts, the Pierside Straw Lifeguard Hat, Waterman Angler Hooded Long Sleeve, and the Tijuana Tank.

The season also includes the previously featured “Heritage Collection”, which consists of a full range of retro-inspired options that carry graphics and color palettes from Quiksilver archives from the 1970s and 80s.

The entire men’s Quiksilver Spring/Summer 2022 collection is available now at Quiksilver.com.