HUF x Akila Summer Sunglasses Collection

HUF joins forces with Los Angeles-based eyewear brand AKILA for a limited edition Summer 2020 sunglassses collaboration in three new colorways.

Limited to less than 150 pieces per color, the capsule features the signature HUF green in an acetate frame, alongside a Leopard Tortoise motif, and rounded out with a classic black frame accented with rose tinted lenses. Each pair is handmade to maintain precision and quality.

The “Legacy” frames features environmentally-conscious, plant-based cellulose acetate frames, Optical Class 1 nylon lenses for clarity and durability, 100% UVA/UVB protection, and durable 5-barrel hinges with 3-pin rivets and stainless steel temple cores for strength and flexibility.

The HUF x AKILA “Legacy” capsule collection is available now at HUFworldwide.com and Akila.la for $100 USD.