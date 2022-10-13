TOMS to Launch Krost New York Drop 2

KROST and TOMS are thrilled to come together once again to showcase their shared value in making an impact through the products they create. The KROST x TOMS Second Collection launches next Thursday, October 13th, 2022 and will include an 18-piece assortment of unisex fall apparel.

TOMS’ best-selling footwear styles — the Alpargata, Mallow Mule and Ezra — are paired with KROST’s signature monochromatic design and zig-zag stitch, blending style and comfort. The collab also offers native KROST sweat sets like the Max Crewneck, Riley Crop Hoodie, and Austin Sweatpants; and accessories like sunglasses, beanies and socks in burnt orange, trekking green and drizzle grey – perfect fall hues for a cozy upcoming season.

With a focus on fashion, footwear, and giving back, proceeds from the collaboration will help organizations like Peace First, who support young people around the world to lead social change in their communities by providing digital tools, community support, and start-up funding. To date, Peace First has supported over 32,000 young people from 164 countries— leading over 12,000 projects impacting 100,000’s of people. The clothing throughout this particular collection feature graphics representative of Peace First & TOMS x KROST shared values: Courage, Compassion, Collaboration, & Community.

“Following the success of our first collaboration with TOMS, we’re excited to continue our efforts in raising awareness surrounding the collaboration’s nonprofit partner – Peace First. The further introduction of accessible, inclusive and comfort styles not only resonate with the youth culture – they’re also here to support them” said Samuel Krost, Founder and Creative Director of KROST.

The TOMS x KROST New York Drop #2 is slated to release October 13th at Toms.com and KROSTNewYork.com.