Saucony Partners with Trinidad Jame$ For Limited-Edition Jazz 81

Lifestyle brand Saucony has announced the upcoming launch of its collaboration with Trinidad Jame$ on a limited-edition iteration of the iconic Jazz 81 sneaker, in partnership with Homeewrk.

The Saucony x Hommewrk Jazz 81 celebrates Jame$’ connection with the footwear brand and celebrates the musician’s Trinidadian heritage. Inspired by the first pair of sneakers he owned as an immigrant moving to America, Trinidad continues to channel his work on new and unexpected canvases.

As part of a collection, the story continues with the second colorway in “Carnival Black”. The Jazz 81 has the same materials as the previously released “Sorrel Red” that debuted last November, however, the kicks go a step further by adding a glow-in-the-dark outsole, that glows in 3 different colors.

This limited-edition Saucony x Hommewrk Jazz 81 drops Feb. 16 at Hommewrk for $110, before a worldwide release on Feb. 18 at Saucony.com.