Patron Tequila Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Limited-Edition John Geiger Sneaker Collaboration

For Cinco De Mayo 2022, Patron Tequila is teaming up with streetwear designer, John Geiger, for the launch of the limited-edition PATRÓN x John Geiger GF-01 sneakers.

The limited kicks sport a colorway and rare materials inspired by the brand’s agave fields in Jalisco, Mexico, thanks to the design input from Geiger.

Staying true to John Geiger’s simple approach of combining versatility, style, and comfort, the co-branded kicks reflect his signature street style, enriched with his “g” logo, while uniquely incorporating imagery of the iconic PATRÓN bee and classic green and white colorway throughout using specialty leather inspired by agave fields in Jalisco, the heart of PATRÓN.

“I’m consistently inspired and impressed by PATRÓN. I loved working with them last year on our streetwear collection and this is another collaboration truly driven by passion,” saidGeiger. “It was only fitting to go bigger and better for Cinco de Mayo with an epic sneaker drop that takes the designs we created with them last year to the next level. I was really inspired by the green that you’ll see in the leather detailing, evocative of the heart of PATRÓN, the agave piñas from the fields in Jalisco, Mexico.”

“PATRÓN has a captivating energy that brings like-minded partners together with us; these collaborators become part of our familia,” added Chloe Lloyd-Jones, VP Marketing of PATRÓN Tequila. “Sharing a passion for craft and bold innovation, PATRÓN is excited to be teaming up with John again to bring this unique offering to life in time for Cinco de Mayo, a moment that is all about gathering with great company and great cocktails.”

The limited-edition PATRÓN x John Geiger GF-01 sneakers are dropping on 5/5 at 5PM EST on johngeigerco.com for $250 USD.