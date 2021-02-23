Kappa Launches Spring 2021 Campaign

Sportswear brand Kappa has officially launchd its Spring 2021 collection with a campaign starring Reggaeton and pop artist Mariah Angeliq.

The season offers an elevated range of classic tracksuits, as well as a new assortment of essentials and apparel for everyday use. In addition, the collection introduces a vibrant range of 90’s-inspired soccer warm-ups and biker shorts, while softer pastels and shimmering Lorex are featured across a selection of monogrammed leggings, sports bras, bodysuits and track pants.

To bring the Spring 2021 campaign to life, Kappa enlisted reggaeton/pop artist Mariah Angeliq, who was shot on location in the heart of Little Havana, Miami, FL, by photographer Orli Arias.

“I’m super excited and grateful to be part of the new campaign for Kappa! I love how they are consistently tapped in with the Latino community and put on for other minorities. The shoot was in Little Havana which is where I came up out of and is the epitome of Latin flavor here in Miami so I can’t wait for the world to see our color and our cultura. I’m happy I can represent the Latinx community and show that we can be the new faces of this thing,” says Angeliq.

Kappa’s Spring 2021 collection is available now in stores and online at Kappa.com.