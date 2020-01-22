New Era Cap Celebrates 100th Anniversary

New Era commemorates 100 years of history, both on and off the field, by celebrating their most memorable moments, as well as special collection and more.

The company launches back in the 1930s with Gatsby-style hats, before arguably their most iconic invention: the 59FIFTY fitted cap in the 1950’s.

“As the fourth-generation owner, it’s a great honor to celebrate 100 years of New Era Cap and the legacy started by my great grandfather Ehrhardt Koch. With humble beginnings in Buffalo, NY, where we still proudly call home to our global headquarters, the company has evolved from a small headwear company into a premier international lifestyle brand that includes apparel and accessories,” said Chris Koch, President and CEO of New Era Cap. “We are extremely proud of our heritage and excited about the momentum we have as we embark on our next 100 years.”

Throughout 2020, New Era will roll out special collections with new designs, limited product collaborations and re-issues of classic caps and apparel. Some of these drops will include global partnerships with legendary fashion brands Helmut Lang, Yohji Yamamoto, Levi’s and Havaianas; visual artist Daniel Arsham; contemporary furniture brand Modernica; watch brand Casio G-SHOCK; and the brand’s first-ever circular economy product with Pentatonic.

As part of the centennial year, New Era will also partner with the Buffalo History Museum for their first comprehensive exhibit for the brand. The exhibit will open in Buffalo, NY later in the year. It will feature never-before-seen artifacts from their archives — showcasing over 150 pieces from its 100-year history, tracing back to the first Gatsby-style hat to the first baseball hat worn on the field to the first international apparel collection.