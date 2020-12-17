BAPE x Reebok Club C Dropping In Limited Quantities

A Bathing Ape and Reebok have come together for this limited edition of the iconic Club C for the first time, which launched back in 1985.

The BAPE® x Reebok Club C is a fusion of Reebok’s minimalist silhouette with signature BAPE® design elements, most notably the BAPE STATM, alternating on each pair’s midfoot in blue, red and purple COLOR CAMO and green 1ST CAMO.

White leather covers the remainder of the shoe’s upper, while additional hits of BAPE® and Reebok branding appear on the shoe’s heel, in the form of Reebok’s famous Vector logo within the BAPE STATM graphic. And on the tongue, a Reebok Classic and APE HEAD lock up. The plain white midsole and outsole give the shoe a clean finish.

The shoe will first see a limited release, with 200 pairs launching exclusively at BAPE STORE® MIAMI on Saturday (December 19). A special BAPE® x Reebok T-shirt will be available for purchase in-store, alongside BAPE® x Reebok tote bag, complimentary with purchase of the Club C.

A second iteration of Club C is set for release in Spring ’21 alongside an additional model to be announced in the coming months.