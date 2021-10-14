Venus Williams & K-Swiss Strike Release Limited: Retro by Eleven x K-Swiss Capsule

Heritage tennis brand K-Swiss has released their latest collection, Retro by EleVen x K-Swiss with American tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams.

Following the success of the K-Swiss x EleVen by Venus Williams “Glow Up” collection in May 2021, this third capsule pays homage to the true heritage and influence of 70s tennis and the psychedelic era.

The 17-piece “Retro by EleVen x K-Swiss” capsule is a fusion of timeless and classic designs with a bold and contemporary twist.

The Retro by Eleven x K-Swiss Capsule collection is now available for purchase at KSwiss.com and ElevenbyVenusWilliams.com.