Offshore Lifestyle Drops Bass Apparel Capsule Collection

California-based fishing lifestyle brand, Offshore Lifestyle, has just announced its Bass Capsule Collection, celebrating North America’s most popular game fish.

OSL has Southern California fishing roots, and when the long winter is finally over, it is the crew’s favorite time to get out on freshwater and catch some bass. Fishing local lakes is where it began for many, and this holds true for the OSL crew. Of course, during the cold winter months the OSL crew was still out on the ocean – targeting some local fish and heading down south in pursuit of the pelagic species in warmer waters.

With Spring being prime bass fishing season, OSL announced its new collection featuring the Black Bass, since the largemouth is an OSL freshwater favorite.

The new collection features a pair of new t-shirts, two hats and a hooded jacket. The complete OSL Bass Capsule Collection is available here: OffshoreLifestyle.com.