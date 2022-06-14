Reebok & Creative Collective MADWOMEN Unveil Classic Leather Collection

Reebok has announced a collaboration with all-female creative collective MADWOMEN, their second together dubbed Reebok x MADWOMEN Collection II.

The line is inspired by the women that make up MADWOMEN and is complemented by campaign creative that features several women from the collective.

Reebok and MADWOMEN first teamed up last year when MADWOMEN created the visual content for Reebok’s Spring/Summer 2021 “It’s A Man’s World” campaign. In the following season, the two brands worked together again to design two bold iterations of Reebok’s female Club C silhouette, the Club C Double Geo.

Reebok x MADWOMEN Collection II includes a MADWOMEN take on Reebok’s new Classic Leather which debuted earlier this year. The Reebok x MADWOMEN Classic Leather ($100) comes in two stunning colorways: Thirsty Blue (GW3827) and Purple Oasis (GW3828). Each shoe features a leather upper with an ombre print and tonal, reflective MADWOMEN and Reebok logos on the heel. The shoes also include a semi-transparent outsole – a nod to the Reebok x MADWOMEN Club C Double Geo.

The Reebok x MADWOMEN Classic Leather will be available in unisex sizing at Reebok.com/MadWomen beginning June 24th.